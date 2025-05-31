Understood tactical mistakes, rectified them: CDS Chauhan on Op Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has strongly denied Pakistan’s claims that it shot down six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. Speaking to Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, he said the information was “absolutely incorrect”.

General Chauhan stressed that the key issue was not the number of aircraft lost, but understanding the reasons behind any losses so that tactics could be improved. “I think what is important is not the jet being downed but why they were being downed,” he said. “Numbers are not important,” he added.

Tactical lessons and counter-attack

When asked about the loss of Indian jets during the four-day military conflict with Pakistan, General Chauhan said that the Indian Air Force learned from its initial tactical errors.

“The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistakes which we made; remedied, rectified and then implemented it again after two days. We flew all our jets again targeting at long range,” he said.

ALSO READ: Pak army faces string of failures amid border tensions, internal crises On the repeated claim by Pakistan that it had shot down six Indian jets, including four Rafale fighters, Chauhan responded plainly: “Absolutely incorrect.”

Also Read

It is important to mention here that earlier, Air Marshall AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, had accepted that losses are an expected part of military combat. However, he reassured that all Indian Air Force pilots had returned safely.

“Losses are a part of combat,” Bharti said during a press briefing on May 11, when questioned about Indian aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor.

CDS Chauhan on nuclear question: 'Far-fetched'

ALSO READ: Trade a big reason why they stopped fighting: Trump on India-Pak conflict General Chauhan also addressed comments made by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that the US had helped prevent a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Chauhan dismissed this suggestion.

He said it was “far-fetched” to believe that either country was close to using nuclear weapons. “I personally feel that there is a lot of space between conduct of conventional operations and the nuclear threshold,” he said.

He added that communication lines with Pakistan “were always open” to keep the situation under control. “There were more sub-ladders which can be exploited for settling out our issues,” he said, suggesting there were other ways to de-escalate tensions without using nuclear force.

Precision strikes and red lines

Speaking on India’s military capability, General Chauhan noted the precision of India’s air strikes during the conflict. “We were able to do precision strikes on heavily air-defended airfields of Pakistan deep 300 kilometers inside, with the precision of a metre,” he said.

He also issued a clear warning about India’s defence posture: “We have laid clear red lines,” he said, making it clear that India’s future actions would depend on Pakistan’s behaviour.