'No place for terrorism, crucial to stop escalation': PM Modi to Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about the recent developments in West Asia and asserted that terrorism has no place in our world.

It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages, Modi said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages, Modi said on X.

India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, PM Modi said.