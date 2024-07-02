Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

No topic off-limits for PM Modi's upcoming talks with Putin: Kremlin

The dates of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow will be announced a bit later but preparations for it are already at their final stages, Peskov said

putin modi
If Modi travels to Russia, then he and President Putin are set to hold the India-Russia annual summit after a gap of three years.
Press Trust of India Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
Given the "very trusting nature" of the relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no topic was off-limits for the two leaders when they meet here soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The dates of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow will be announced a bit later but preparations for it are already at their final stages, Peskov said.

Putin and Modi will discuss regional and global security, trade and all other topics on the agenda during their meeting, Peskov was quoted as saying by Russia's state-owned TASS news agency.

"We (Russia and India) jointly take part in integration processes, so regional affairs, regional security and global security are always at the top of the agenda. In addition, of course, our bilateral trade and economic interaction is always a focal point, the Kremlin official said, answering a question about what topics will be discussed at the negotiations between Putin and Modi.

Describing Prime Minister Modi's visit as "very important," the official noted that Moscow and New Delhi have mutual political will to develop cooperation in a variety of areas.

Given the very trusting nature of the relationship between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi, we can expect that there will be an exchange of views on all issues that are on the agenda, and there are many of them, Peskov added.

"We will announce this visit officially later, after coordination with our Indian friends, I can only confirm to you once again that the visit is in the final stages of preparation, he said, replying to a question on the dates of Modi's visit to Russia.

Diplomatic sources in New Delhi had said the Indian prime minister's day-long visit is being planned around July 8, adding there is no finality on the date yet and various options are being explored.

The visit, if it takes place, will be Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

The annual summit between the Prime Minister of India and the President of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit was held on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi. Putin, as head of the Russian state, has visited India nine times.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

