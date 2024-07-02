Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will provide $2.3 bn more in military aid to Ukraine: US defence secy

Will provide $2.3 bn more in military aid to Ukraine: US defence secy

Austin's remarks came as Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with him at the Pentagon

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag
Austin did not refer to the restrictions in his opening comments, but he told Umerov that they would discuss more ways to meet Ukraine's immediate security needs and to build a future force to ward off more Russian aggression. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the U.S. will soon announce an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, to include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and munitions for Patriot and other air defense systems.

Austin's remarks came as Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with him at the Pentagon. And they mark a strong response to pleas from Kyiv for help in battling Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Make no mistake, Ukraine is not alone, and the United States will never waver in our support, Austin said as he opened the meeting with Umerov. Alongside some 50 allies and partners, we'll continue to provide critical capabilities that Ukraine needs to push back Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow."
 


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia had dropped more than 800 powerful glide bombs in Ukraine in the last week alone. And he urged national leaders to relax restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia. In particular, he said, Ukraine needs the necessary means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft, wherever they are.

Austin did not refer to the restrictions in his opening comments, but he told Umerov that they would discuss more ways to meet Ukraine's immediate security needs and to build a future force to ward off more Russian aggression.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ukraine eyes debt deal before deadline, seeks to add GDP warrants: Report

Hungary's PM visits Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy, first since war began

SCO Summit expected to review situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine conflict

Ukraine's defence minister to hold discussions with Austin: Pentagon

Trump says he can end Russia-Ukraine war in one day. Russia disagrees

Topics :UkraineUS Defence Secretary

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story