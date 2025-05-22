Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All party delegations brief UAE, Japan about Op Sindoor, Pak-backed terror

All party delegations brief UAE, Japan about Op Sindoor, Pak-backed terror

Shinde-led delegation met UAE's Ahmed Mir Khoori in Abu Dhabi, affirming India's firm stance against Pakistan-based state-sponsored terrorism

Shrikant shinde with the delegation

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Atul Garg (BJP), Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), others| Credit: X/@DrSEShinde

Press Trust of India Abu Dhabi/Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

India on Thursday launched its global outreach against terrorism emanating from Pakistan as multi-party delegations reached Japan and United Arab Emirates to assert the right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor.

The delegation to Japan is led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha while Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is leading the delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation led by Shinde met Ahmed Mir Khoori, member of the UAE Federal National Council at Abu Dhabi and conveyed India's strong resolve to counter state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistan soil.

We proudly shared India's decisive success with 'Operation Sindoor' and highlighted the ongoing terrorism threats emanating from Pakistan, Shinde said in a post in X.

 

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Atul Garg (BJP), Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), former diplomat Sujan R Chinoy, and India's ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

We are taking a firm stand for global security and respect for international peace, Shinde said.

The Indian embassy in the UAE said that the UAE was the first country to receive the multi-party delegation in the context of Operation Sindoor, this underlining the deep bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The delegation led by Jha to Japan includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha arrives in Tokyo, welcomed by Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge. India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Op. Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements, said a post on X by India's Embassy in Japan.

India is sending seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

