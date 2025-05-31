15% of Army time lost to fake news during Op Sindoor: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has highlighted the significant challenge posed by misinformation during Operation Sindoor , revealing that approximately 15 per cent of the armed forces’ time was dedicated to tackling false narratives.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, General Chauhan said, “Combating fake news was a constant effort. Our communication strategy was deliberate; we chose to be measured, not reactive, because misinformation can quickly distort public perception during high-stakes operations.”

Elaborating on India's approach to countering disinformation, General Chauhan pointed out that the country's narratives are grounded in credibility, even if they sometimes emerge slowly. "India has always built its narratives on solid ground, even if we've sometimes been slow to present them," he said. "For instance, in the first three days, two women officers were our primary spokespeople because the actual military leadership were directly engaged in fast-moving operations. It was only after the 10th that the DGMOs came forward to brief the media."

Cyber challenges limited in scope

Addressing concerns about cyber warfare during the conflict, General Chauhan acknowledged its presence but emphasised its limited impact on core military operations. “As someone directly involved in these operations, I can say that cyber did play a role in the conflict, but its impact was limited. While both sides did experience attacks, including some denial-of-service efforts, our military systems are air-gapped, meaning they're not connected to the internet and are therefore largely secure,” he said.

The evolution of warfare

Addressing an event on “Future Wars and Warfare” on Friday, General Chauhan underscored the complexity of modern combat. “Modern warfare is undergoing a complex convergence of tactical, operational and strategic layers; old and new domains (land, air, sea, cyber and space); and even of time and space. This convergence reshapes tactics, demanding demassification of battlefields, distributed force application, non-linear operations and a move away from large static platforms toward flexible, deceptive strategies,” he noted.

Structural reforms

Reflecting on the progress in military reforms, the CDS highlighted the shift toward more integrated and agile structures. “Regarding structural reforms, earlier we didn't have true jointness or integration in the military. Now, after initiatives and operational experiences, we are moving toward integrated commands and leaner, more flexible structures. We'll need separate organisations for drones, EW, UTAPs (Unmanned Teaming Aerial Platforms), etc,” he said.

He also pointed to the need for doctrinal updates to match the changing nature of warfare. “Doctrinally, we must update our understanding of multi-domain operations, cyber, space, ISR, and joint targeting; all of this needs work. Even our professional military education is changing. For the first time, we have a truly joint staff course where 40 officers from all three services train together for a full year. That's a major shift,” he said.

