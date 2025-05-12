Monday, May 12, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trade a big reason why they stopped fighting: Trump on India-Pak conflict

Trade a big reason why they stopped fighting: Trump on India-Pak conflict

Speaking at an event at the White House, Trump said, "Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting." He also asserted that his administration had a hand in facilitating the agreement

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump, Trump(Photo: Reuters)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 12) attributed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan to trade, suggesting it played a major role in easing tensions between the two nations.
 
Speaking at an event at the White House, Trump said, “Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting.” He also asserted that his administration had a hand in facilitating the agreement.
 
On Monday, Trump told reporters that the United States was prepared to assist both countries following the truce. He went on to claim that US efforts helped avert a major catastrophe. “We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that,” he said.
 
 
However, Indian officials have dismissed the idea of any external mediation. They maintained that the ceasefire understanding was strictly a result of direct negotiations between New Delhi and Islamabad, in line with India’s consistent stance that all issues with Pakistan must be settled bilaterally.
 
“There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place,” a senior Indian official clarified, rejecting any suggestion of international involvement or talks in a third country, as recently indicated by US Senator Marco Rubio.
 

More From This Section

LOC, indian army, india pakistan, border, lac, war, cease fire, ceasefire

India, Pakistan DGMOs hold talks over hotline; outcome not disclosed

India-Pakistan fact check

Fact check: Govt debunks fake infographic about Indian losses in Op Sindoor

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah urges return of Poonch residents after ceasefire holds

Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu and Narendra Modi

India rolls over $50 million support for Maldives amid debt crisis

DGMO, Operation Sindoor, Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti, AN Pramod

Navy, defence forces maintaining continuous surveillance: Vice Admiral

Topics : Donald Trump India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon