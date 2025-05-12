Trade a big reason why they stopped fighting: Trump on India-Pak conflict

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 12) attributed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan to trade, suggesting it played a major role in easing tensions between the two nations.
Speaking at an event at the White House, Trump said, “Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting.” He also asserted that his administration had a hand in facilitating the agreement.
On Monday, Trump told reporters that the United States was prepared to assist both countries following the truce. He went on to claim that US efforts helped avert a major catastrophe. “We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that,” he said.
However, Indian officials have dismissed the idea of any external mediation. They maintained that the ceasefire understanding was strictly a result of direct negotiations between New Delhi and Islamabad, in line with India’s consistent stance that all issues with Pakistan must be settled bilaterally.
“There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place,” a senior Indian official clarified, rejecting any suggestion of international involvement or talks in a third country, as recently indicated by US Senator Marco Rubio.