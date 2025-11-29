Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF delivers aid, INS Sukanya heads to Sri Lanka

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF delivers aid, INS Sukanya heads to Sri Lanka

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the first tranche of relief material was handed out after the consignments were transported by INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri

Operation Sagar Bandhu (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)
India delivers over 21 tonnes of relief material to Sri Lanka via IAF aircraft and naval ships under Operation Sagar Bandhu, aiding Cyclone Ditwah-affected communities. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
Two transport aircraft of the IAF C-130J and IL-76 delivered nearly 21 tonnes of relief material in Colombo on Saturday as part of India's humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to assist the island nation in its hour of crisis in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.
 
Also, INS Sukanya, carrying more humanitarian aid, has left Visakhapatnam and is expected to reach Sri Lanka soon, officials said.
 
A C-130J transport aircraft carrying approximately 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, landed in Colombo today morning, a senior official said on Saturday.
 
An IL-76 aircraft carrying 9 tonnes of relief material, 80 NDRF personnel, four canines, and 8 tonnes of NDRF HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) equipment also landed in Colombo on Saturday morning, the official added.
 
Besides, two Chetak helicopters from the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant are participating in the search and rescue operations with Sri Lanka Air Force personnel on board, they said.
 
In the latest update issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in Colombo, the death toll in Sri Lanka stood at 132, with 176 missing over the last four days as Cyclone Ditwah exited the country on Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction and widespread damage to infrastructure.
 
Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the first tranche of relief material was handed out after the consignments were transported by INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri.
 
More than 43,900 people from 12,313 families have been hit by the extreme weather conditions, according to Sri Lankan authorities. India has provided 4.5 tonnes of dry ration, two tonnes of fresh ration, and other essential relief items from INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri to assist the affected families, the officials said.
 
Also, the Indian High Commission in Colombo is assisting the stranded Indian passengers at the Bandaranaike International Airport there.
 
In the wake of severe air traffic disruptions, Indian passengers facing difficulties are being provided food, water and other assistance, the officials said.
 
Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted photos of the transport aircraft being deployed under the operation on X.
 
"Operation Sagar Bandhu | Humanitarian Assistance. In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts, the IAF said.
 
The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from the Hindan Air Base on the night of November 28/29, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo, it added.
 
Essential ration and critical supplies have been delivered to support the affected communities, officials said earlier.
 
"Reaffirming the spirit of Neighbourhood First, India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need," the IAF said.
 
In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also shared an update on Operation Sagar Bandhu.
 
Another @IAF_MCC IL-76 aircraft lands in Colombo with 9 Tonnes Relief Material, 2 Urban Search and Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel," he said.
 
"A total of around 27 tonnes of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way! #OperationSagarBandhu continues," the minister added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India-Sri LankaIndian Air ForceCyclone

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

