Watch: India strikes terror camps in Pakistan, army releases videos

READ OPERATION SINDOOR LIVE UPDATES HERE According to officials, nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen were hit between 1:04 am and 1:30 am on the intervening night of May 6 and 7.

Among the first targets was the Markaz Abbas camp in Kotli, PoK, described by the Army as a key Lashkar-e-Taiba facility and a “nerve centre for training suicide bombers.” Over 50 terrorists were believed to be training at the location.

Another video showed the Gulpur camp, also in Kotli, being destroyed. Officials said the site, located about 30 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), had trained terrorists involved in the April 2023 Poonch attack, which killed five Army personnel, and the June 2024 attack on a pilgrim bus, which left nine dead.

The Sarjal camp in Sialkot, around 6 kilometres from the line of control, was also hit. The site was reportedly linked to the killing of four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in March.

Strikes were also carried out deeper inside Pakistani territory. The JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and LeT base in Muridke, both in Pakistan’s Punjab province, were targeted. Officials noted that Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and David Headley, who helped plan them, had trained at Muridke.

The Mahmoona Jaya camp in Sialkot, around 12 to 18 kilometres from the border, was also destroyed. This camp was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen and served as a control centre for activities in the Kathua-Jammu region, officials said.

At a press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, alongside Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, said the strikes were necessary. “It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack be brought to justice,” Misri said.

He described the operation as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible," aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and disrupting cross-border infiltration plans.

Misri said that Pakistan had taken no visible action against terrorist groups on its soil in the two weeks since the Pahalgam attack.

“Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control. Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations,” he said.

“Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to pre-empt,” he added.