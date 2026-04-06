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Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict: MEA

Jaiswal said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:52 PM IST
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Over 1,700 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

"Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals to exit Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Jaiswal said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen.

"The Indian fishermen were employed by various companies in Iran and they flew home from Armenia on March 4," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Ministry of External AffairsMEAWest AsiaBS Reads

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:52 PM IST

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