Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict: MEA

Over 1,700 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

"Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals to exit Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Jaiswal said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen.

"The Indian fishermen were employed by various companies in Iran and they flew home from Armenia on March 4," he said.