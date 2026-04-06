SAIL steel powers INS Taragiri, strengthening defence indigenisation

With the commissioning of INS Taragiri, the fourth warship under the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) stealth frigate programme, into the Indian Navy, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reinforced its strategic role in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

A masterclass in modern naval shipbuilding, this latest stealth frigate, with a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes, was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) using around 4,000 tonnes of specialised steel plates supplied entirely by SAIL. The critical-grade steel was produced at the company’s integrated plants in Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela.

SAIL has been a key contributor to India’s defence indigenisation efforts and continues to support the government’s flagship initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India. “The company has earlier supplied special steel for several critical naval platforms, including the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the first three ships of the Project 17A class—INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri, and INS Udaygiri,” said an official of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Commissioned at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 3, INS Taragiri represents a major leap in India’s warship design and construction capabilities. Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the frontline warship integrates cutting-edge features, including a significantly reduced radar cross-section, which will enhance its survivability and combat effectiveness in high-threat environments. With over 75 per cent indigenous content and delivered in a compressed timeframe, the vessel is a testament to the growing maturity of India’s domestic shipbuilding ecosystem, supported by more than 200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Addressing the commissioning ceremony, Singh had described the warship as a symbol of India’s technological advancement, self-reliance, and rising maritime strength.

Equipped for multi-role operations, INS Taragiri can undertake high-speed missions and sustain prolonged deployments at sea. It features an array of advanced systems, including modern radar and sonar suites, as well as supersonic cruise missiles such as BrahMos and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems. These capabilities enable the vessel to perform a wide spectrum of roles ranging from high-intensity combat to maritime security, anti-piracy operations, coastal surveillance, and humanitarian assistance. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said the new platform represents a generational advancement with enhanced stealth, combat capability, and operational versatility. Highlighting the legacy of the earlier INS Taragiri, a Leander-class frigate commissioned in 1980, he acknowledged its contributions to anti-submarine warfare and naval innovation.