Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pahalgam attack: Russian foreign minister asks India, Pak to show restraint

Pahalgam attack: Russian foreign minister asks India, Pak to show restraint

India, among other punitive actions, announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus accord, which governs water sharing between the two countries

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters
The minister also conveyed Pakistan's offer for an international, transparent and independent investigation. Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday expressed concern over the tension between Pakistan and India following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, urging the two sides to show restraint.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, according to a statement by the Foreign Office. Dar apprised Lavrov of recent regional developments, the statement added.

Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and stressed the importance of diplomacy to resolve issues. He emphasised that both sides should exercise restraint and avoid escalation, the Foreign Office said.

During the conversation, Dar rejected India's baseless allegations and inflammatory rhetoric against Pakistan, the statement said.

He also condemned India's unilateral and illegal move to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance which is a violation of its international obligations. 

The minister also conveyed Pakistan's offer for an international, transparent and independent investigation.

Also Read

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

Premium

'India must blend coercion with diplomacy to shift Pakistan's stance'

Will give a befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

CM Sai praises Kashmiri guide for saving Chhattisgarh tourists in Pahalgam

Air Chief meets PM Modi amid Indo-Pak tensions after Pahalgam attack

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

India, among other punitive actions, announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus accord, which governs water sharing between the two countries.

Earlier on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and their backers.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, Modi asserted that the armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parameswaran Iyer to represent India at IMF vote on fresh tranche to Pak

Hope there will be no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Putin

Pakistan to brief UN Security Council on latest regional developments

Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K, JCO among three soldiers killed

BSF to get 16 new battalions, 2 field HQs for Pakistan, Bangladesh borders

Topics :Pahalgam attackSergey LavrovPakistan

First Published: May 04 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story