Pakistan to brief UN Security Council on latest regional developments

Pakistan has decided to brief the UN Security Council on the latest regional developments in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the foreign office said on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar directed Pakistan's UN Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the Security Council, the statement said.

The decision comes amid tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terror attack. Terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"Pakistan will inform the UNSC about India's aggressive actions, provocations, and provocative statements, the foreign office said.

Pakistan will specifically highlight India's illegal actions to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, it said, adding that the country would clarify how New Delhi's actions are jeopardising peace and security in the region.

This important diplomatic move is part of Pakistan's efforts to present accurate facts to the international community, it stated.

Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

The Pakistani envoy to UN last week met UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and briefed him about the security situation in the region.