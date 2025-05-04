Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

India imposed fresh punitive measures against Pakistan on Saturday, including a ban on the import of goods, suspension of exchange of mails and parcels via air and surface routes

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

At a meeting last week, the PM said that the Indian armed forces had his full confidence and “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing” of India’s response

BS Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Twelve days after suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has curtailed the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab and is planning similar measures on the Kishanganga Dam along the Jhelum.
 
India imposed fresh punitive measures against Pakistan on Saturday, including a ban on the import of goods, suspension of exchange of mails and parcels via air and surface routes and entry bar on Pakistani vessels into its ports.
 
Pakistan on late Saturday evening announced banning Indian-flagged ships from its ports with immediate effect.
 
The Pakistan Army on Saturday said in a statement that it has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km.
 
 
It added that this was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters.

Also Read

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus

Govt has likely cut water flow through Baglihar dam after Indus Treaty halt

India-Pakistan, India-Pakistan flag

Will strike any Indian structure built on Indus River: Pak defence minister

India Pakistan

Pak to issue formal notice to India over suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Follow party stance on Pahalgam or face action: Congress warns leaders

Asaduddin Owaisi,Owaisi

'Your mother killed by terrorists: Owaisi to Bhutto on 'blood flow' remarks

 
In New Delhi, sources said India considers the test launch of the ballistic missile a “blatant” act of “provocation.”
 
In New Delhi on Sunday, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met the PM on Saturday and briefed him about the overall situation in the Arabian Sea.
 
No further details were available about the two meetings.
 
At a meeting last week, the PM said that the Indian armed forces had his full confidence and “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing” of India’s response.
 
Addressing an event in the national capital on Sunday evening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is his responsibility to work with the armed forces and give a "befitting reply" to those who cast an evil eye on India.
 
He said people are familiar with the PM’s determination and the way he has learned to “take risks” in his life. “I want to assure you that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen,” Singh said.
 
Singh will host his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani for wide-ranging talks on Monday. The defence ministry said the Indian and the Japanese sides will exchange "views and ideas" on the current regional and international security situation. They will discuss ways to further deepen bilateral defence cooperation.
 
The two sides could also review the situation in the strategic waters of East and South China Seas where Beijing has been increasing its military posturing.
 
Singh was to go for the Victory Day parade in Russia on May 9, but now his deputy will attend.
 
In another development, the Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to get the government's final nod to raise 16 more battalions, comprising around 17,000 troopers.
 
It plans to set up two forward headquarters for its Western and Eastern commands guarding the Pakistan and Bangladesh frontiers, respectively, news agency PTI had said.
 
According to sources, India has taken the first steps in delivering its punitive measures after putting the IWT in abeyance. According to sources, the Baglihar hydroelectric dam in Ramban, Jammu, and Kishanganga dam in north Kashmir offer India the ability to regulate the timing of water releases.
 
The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.
 
The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours, with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.
 
The Kishanganga Dam has faced legal and diplomatic scrutiny, especially regarding its impact on the Neelum River, a tributary of the Jhelum.
 
(With Agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

PremiumSharat Sabharwal

'India must blend coercion with diplomacy to shift Pakistan's stance'

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K, JCO among three soldiers killed

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

BSF to get 16 new battalions, 2 field HQs for Pakistan, Bangladesh borders

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Will give a befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to host Japanese Defence Minister Nakatani for talks on Monday

Topics : Indus Waters Treaty Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon