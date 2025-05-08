Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak shuts airspace for commercial flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports

Pak shuts airspace for commercial flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor

pakistan Flag
The Karachi airport is however operational (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a late-night development Wednesday, the Pakistan government has closed its airspace for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports.

The country's airspace is closed for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports, said the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) in a statement late Wednesday night. The Karachi airport is however operational.

Pakistan earlier on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The PAA said that it has formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the serious risks posed to civil aviation safety by India's reckless and provocative actions.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

It was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Op Sindoor takes terror fight to Pak; 9 terrorist hubs targeted in 25 mins

India hits Pak terrorist camps linked to 26/11, Pulwama, and Pahalgam

Qureshi, Singh, 'Nari Shakti': The face of India's response to terrorists

Premium

Datanomics: India's ₹6.8 trn defence push highlights edge over Pak forces

Pakistan is 'trying to avoid' full-fledged war, says Defence Minister Asif

Topics :India Pakistan relationsOperation SindoorPahalgam attackPakistan Pakistan government

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story