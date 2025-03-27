Pak denies reports about deployment of Chinese military within its borders

Pakistan on Thursday denied reports about the deployment of the Chinese military in the country to protect its citizens after several terrorist attacks in recent months.

"I completely deny this. No Chinese forces are being deployed in Pakistan. This is totally false. There is no credibility to these reports, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said when asked about the issue at a press briefing here.

He said Pakistan was committed to ensuring the security of Chinese personnel in Pakistan and talks on the issue are part of that arrangement, while he rejected reports about the deployment of Chinese military in Balochistan.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) accuses China and Islamabad of exploitation of the resource-rich province, a charge rejected by the authorities. The group has carried out attacks against Chinese interests in Pakistan.

Khan said that a recent UN experts' statement regarding detainees in Balochistan lacked balance and proportionality, and it downplayed the civilian casualties inflicted by terrorist attacks, disregarding the crimes committed by miscreants who deliberately disrupt public services.

Any credible assessment must recognize that these elements are not mere protesters but active participants in a broader campaign of lawlessness and violence. Their abuses of law and human rights violations cannot be ignored, he said.

He said legal proceedings against these individuals are being conducted and any statement by UN Mandate Holders that cast aspersions on these proceedings risks undue interference in sub judice matters before domestic courts.

Khan also said that the recent imposition of export restrictions by the US unfairly targets Pakistan's commercial entities without any evidence whatsoever. Such biased and politically motivated actions are counterproductive to the objectives of global export controls and obstruct the legitimate access to technology for socio-economic development, he said.

Khan, however, welcomed the US acknowledgement of the threat posed by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Responding to questions, he said Pakistan and Afghanistan have a multi-layered interaction with each other, including through diplomatic channels.

He said that the visit by Special Representative Muhammad Sadiq also offers a very important channel of communication.

His visit, of course, encompassed all areas of bilateral interest and concern. There was an extensive discussion and this is again an ongoing process, he said.

He also said Pakistan has noted reports regarding Pakistani journalists travelling to Israel and clarified that the Pakistani passports explicitly state that they are not valid for travel to Israel and that any such visit is not possible under the existing regulations.