Pakistan opens fire across LoC near Kupwara, Poonch; India retaliates

For the fourth consecutive day, Pakistani Army posts engaged in unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting regions opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place during the intervening night of April 27 and 28. The Indian Army responded quickly to the provocation.

"During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively," the Indian Army said.

Security forces step up operations

The Indian Army had earlier responded strongly to Pakistan Army's firing along the LoC during the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors. The Indian Army said its troops responded with small arms fire. "On the night of April 26-27, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," the Army said in a statement.

Tensions continue to simmer along the LoC, even as security forces ramp up anti-terror operations across the Kashmir valley following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

In a separate development, Kulgam Police, working jointly with the Army and CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. According to an official statement, during a routine checkpoint at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two suspects were intercepted and taken into custody. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat, and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh. Upon searching them, security forces recovered two pistols, two pistol magazines, and 25 rounds of pistol ammunition. A case has been registered under relevant sections at Police Station Qaimoh, and further investigation is underway. Pahalgam attack On April 22, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and leaving several others injured.

The government also withdrew visa privileges granted under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, cancelled all visas previously issued to Pakistani citizens, blocked access to Pakistan’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle in India, and ordered Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours. (With agency inputs)