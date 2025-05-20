Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Retreat ceremony for public along Pak border to resume from May 21

Retreat ceremony for public along Pak border to resume from May 21

Officials said on Monday that the event held daily in the evening at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki will be opened for public viewing from May 20

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border
The ceremony, however, will be curtailed as BSF troops will not shake hands with Pakistan Rangers, and the gates will not be opened (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amritsar
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Border Security Force (BSF) has said the public flag-lowering retreat ceremony at three locations in Punjab along the Pakistan frontier will begin on Wednesday, about two weeks after it was stopped following Operation Sindoor by India in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The Jalandhar headquartered Punjab frontier of the force said the ceremony will resume from Tuesday, but it will be open only for media persons. The public can participate from Wednesday, it said, adding the event time will be 6 pm.

Officials said on Monday that the event held daily in the evening at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki will be opened for public viewing from May 20.

ALSO READ: If US can extradite terrorists, Pak can give us Saeed, Lakhvi: Indian envoy

The ceremony, however, will be curtailed as BSF troops will not shake hands with Pakistan Rangers, and the gates will not be opened during the flag-lowering process as declared earlier, officials had said.

The flag was being lowered each day by BSF troops irrespective of the public presence, the officials clarified.

The BSF on May 8 stopped public entry for this event at these three locations, citing "public safety".

Also Read

Who are real 'saudagars'- Cong or Jaishankar: Telangana BJP slams Rahul

If US can extradite terrorists, Pak can give us Saeed, Lakhvi: Indian envoy

2 held in Punjab's Gurdaspur for leaking sensitive information to Pak's ISI

Won't be 'intimidated': Indian mission in Portugal on Pakistani protest

Rahul Gandhi targets EAM Jaishankar, says his silence is 'damning'

The decision was taken a day after India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military offensive against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

ALSO READ: No US role in India-Pakistan understanding: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

It had, days after the attack, declared that the public ceremony would be conducted, but without opening the border gates and the traditional shaking of hands between the BSF and Rangers.

The Indian flag is lowered every evening by BSF troops in synchronisation with Pakistan Rangers at the joint check posts located at Attari (Amritsar district) opposite Pakistan's Wagah, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district across Ganda Singh Wala and at Sadki in Fazilka district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh's politics of belligerence returns with Awami League ban

Jaishankar lauds Netherlands' support on terrorism, boosts bilateral ties

Vikram Misri briefs MPs on Op Sindoor: No nuclear threat, Trump role denied

CDS visits border bases, lauds armed forces after Operation Sindoor

India, Pak conflict was always in conventional domain: Misri to Parl panel

Topics :India-Pak conflictOperation Sindoorborder security forceBSF

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story