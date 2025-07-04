PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' - the country's highest civilian honour.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Caribbean island nation on the second leg of his five-nation tour, was bestowed the award in recognition of his global leadership, his deep engagement with the Indian diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Honoured to be conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago'. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians," Modi said.

The award was announced by Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday, who described Modi's visit as a moment of shared pride and historical connection.