Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian honour

PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian honour

Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour

PM Modi in Ghana
"Honoured to be conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago'. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said.(File photo: X/BJP)
Press Trust of India Port of Spain
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' - the country's highest civilian honour.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Caribbean island nation on the second leg of his five-nation tour, was bestowed the award in recognition of his global leadership, his deep engagement with the Indian diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Honoured to be conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago'. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians," Modi said.

ALSO READ: India building comprehensive database of Girmitiya community: PM Modi

The award was announced by Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday, who described Modi's visit as a moment of shared pride and historical connection.

This is Modi's first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour.

The award was conferred on the prime minister in recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Threat of Naxalism now confined to just five-six districts: Rajnath Singh

China used India-Pak conflict as 'live lab' to test weapons: Lt Gen Singh

MEA clarifies it takes no position on Dalai Lama after China's objection

Nasscom to launch US CEO Forum in New York to boost India-US tech ties

India planning ₹2,000 crore drone incentive after Pakistan conflict

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story