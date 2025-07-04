Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 123rd death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 123rd death anniversary

The founder of Ramakrishna Mission, whose treatise on Vedanta and Hindu philosophy in general won him a large following, was born in modern-day Kolkata and died at the age of 39

Swami Vivekananda

Vivekananda's spiritual and philosophical output has been a source of inspiration for many, with Modi often citing him as a major influence for him. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda, a monk and spiritual leader, on his 123rd death anniversary.

"I bow to Swami Vivekananda Ji on his Punya Tithi. His thoughts and vision for our society remains our guiding light. He ignited a sense of pride and confidence in our history and cultural heritage. He also emphasised on walking the path of service and compassion," Modi said on X. 

The founder of Ramakrishna Mission, whose treatise on Vedanta and Hindu philosophy in general won him a large following, was born in modern-day Kolkata and died at the age of 39.

 

His spiritual and philosophical output has been a source of inspiration for many, with Modi often citing him as a major influence for him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Environment ministry rejects FRA subversion charge, says facts twisted

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Delhi: 268th Session of Rajya Sabha scheduled to commence on July 21

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of devotees leave Pahalgam, praise arrangement

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Delhi reels under humid heat; light rain, thunderstorms likely today

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoys views of Earth from the cupola

Axiom 4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla completes a week in orbit aboard ISS

Topics : Narendra Modi Vivekananda Vedanta Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon