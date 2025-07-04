Threat of Naxalism now confined to just five-six districts: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the threat of Naxalism is now confined to just five-six districts in the country.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Friday, Singh highlighted how former Naxal strongholds are transforming. “Naxal hubs have become educational hubs today,” he noted. Referring to the infamous ‘Red Corridor’, Singh added that the region is now turning into a “growth corridor”. During the event held to mark the 128th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Singh said that the government has decided to make the country entirely Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, he also praised Alluri Sitarama Raju as a “great warrior” and acknowledged his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Speaking on national security, Singh referred to Operation Sindoor, saying, “Only terror structures in Pakistan were targeted. No civilian, military establishments were hit.” He warned that any future attacks, such as the recent Pahalgam terror incident, would be met with a “befitting reply”. No talks with those who hold arms: Shah Singh's statement on Naxalism comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the central government has no intention of holding discussions with armed Naxal groups. “Our policy is 'no talks' with those who hold arms. Give up weapons, surrender, and join the mainstream,” he said while addressing a rally after inaugurating the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board.