PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Monday.

"PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand at Hyderabad House today. Extensive discussions on - bilateral relationship lie ahead," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Luxon had arrived in the city on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India. Earlier this morning the New Zealand PM paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The meeting comes amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders set to discuss economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security. The visit has already seen the announcement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

During his visit, Luxon emphasised New Zealand's commitment to deepening ties with India, calling the Indian government "incredibly generous and very welcoming." He highlighted that he has brought the largest-ever delegation of business and community leaders to accompany a New Zealand Prime Minister on a foreign trip, underscoring the importance of strengthening economic and cultural ties. Speaking to reporters, Luxon stressed the immense potential in India-New Zealand relations and how trade expansion would benefit the New Zealand economy.

Luxon also acknowledged the significant role of the Indian community in New Zealand, noting that Indian-Kiwis are the third-largest ethnic group in the country, the largest source of skilled migrants, and the second-largest contributor to international student enrolments. He praised their contributions across various sectors, reinforcing the deep people-to-people connections between the two nations. Luxon met with community and business leaders who travelled with him and was also seen with cricketers Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor, further highlighting the strong cultural links between the two countries.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who appreciated his commitment to strengthening India-New Zealand relations.

Also Read

Luxon is set to be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Luxon is expected to witness the exchange of MoUs at Hyderabad House before heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu. With diplomatic relations dating back to 1952, India and New Zealand continue to build on their shared Commonwealth ties, democratic values, and commitment to economic growth and regional stability.