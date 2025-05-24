India to review IndiGo-Turkish airlines ties amid security concerns

By Abhijith Ganapavaram

India will discuss with security agencies IndiGo's codeshare and leasing pacts with Turkish Airlines and decide on further action, its civil aviation minister said on Friday.

The move follows growing public anger in India against Turkey's support for Pakistan during a recent conflict sparked by an attack on tourists by Islamist assailants in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are taking input from IndiGo on that and also with the necessary security agencies, and we'd like to see how to proceed with that," Minister Rammohan Naidu told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

IndiGo and Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

IndiGo has previously defended the partnership, saying that it offers multiple benefits to Indian travellers, boosts aviation growth and jobs, and has enabled IndiGo to build its presence in long-haul markets in Europe and the U.S.

IndiGo began a codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines in 2018, allowing it to offer many international destinations to its customers.

Since 2023, India's dominant domestic airline has also had a leasing arrangement with state-backed Turkish Airlines, which has provided two planes with pilots and some crew to IndiGo to operate on New Delhi- and Mumbai-to-Istanbul routes.

The two agreements have faced growing calls to be scrapped.

Rival Air India has lobbied Indian officials to halt IndiGo's leasing tie-up with Turkish Airlines, citing business impact as well as security concerns sparked by Istanbul's support for Pakistan, Reuters reported last week.

The Indian government earlier this month revoked security clearance of the Turkish ground handling service firm Celebi, citing national security, resulting in a lawsuit from the Indian arm of the Turkish firm.

Small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers are boycotting Turkish products, including chocolates, coffee, jams, cosmetics and clothing.

The boycott came after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed public solidarity with Pakistan after India conducted military strikes in response to the killing of tourists.