PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome ahead of talks with Kuwaiti leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace here ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership on Sunday.

Modi reached Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit. He is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

"PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Modi is set to hold extensive talks with the Amir, Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his Kuwaiti counterpart.