PM Modi rides bullet train with Ishiba, set to visit semiconductor plant

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the gesture of both PMs travelling together symbolises the warmth of the India-Japan friendship

PM Modi with Japan's Ishiba
PM Modi, accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, arrived in Sendai on a Shinkansen (bullet train) | Image: X/@narendramodi
ANI Asia
Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sendai city, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday, where he will visit key industrial facilities, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet train coach manufacturing site.

PM Modi, accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, arrived in Sendai on a Shinkansen (bullet train).

"Reached Sendai. Travelled with PM Ishiba to this city on the Shinkansen," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the gesture of both PMs travelling together symbolises the warmth of the India-Japan friendship.

"A journey of friendship and progress. In a unique gesture symbolising the warmth of the India-Japan friendship, PM Narendra Modi and PM Shigeru Ishiba travelled together to Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on the Shinkansen," Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Ishiba said that they will continue the journey in the car with PM Modi, showcasing the bond of friendship between the two.

In a post on X, Ishiba said, "With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted the Indian train drivers. In a post on X, Ishiba said, "Greetings with the Indian train drivers currently training at JR East."

PM Modi and Ishiba also discussed cooperation in wide-ranging areas, he said in a post on X."Republic of India. Summit meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed cooperation across a wide range of areas, including defence and the economy. Tomorrow, I will join you for the inspection of the Shinkansen and semiconductor-related matters," Ishiba said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

He travelled by Shinkansen from Tokyo to Sendai to tour key industrial facilities, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet-train coach manufacturing site.

The semiconductor facility, located near Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, is being developed by Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) in collaboration with SBI Holdings and Japanese partners under the joint venture Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (JSMC).

Situated in the Second Northern Sendai Central Industrial Park in Ohira Village, the plant represents one of Japan's largest efforts to revive its domestic chip-making industry.The plant will produce 12-inch semiconductor wafers, starting with 40-nanometre technology and later expanding to 28 nm and 55 nm nodes.

Its main focus will be on automotive electronics, a sector seeing growing demand from electric vehicles and next-generation mobility solutions.

Once operational, the facility is expected to manufacture about 40,000 wafers per month, making it a significant contributor to Japan's domestic chip supply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiJapanMinistry of External AffairsBullet train

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

