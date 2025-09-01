Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SCO stands firm against 'bullying' behaviour, says China's Xi Jinping

SCO stands firm against 'bullying' behaviour, says China's Xi Jinping

During his address, Jinping said that China is willing to work with all parties present at the SCO summit to take the regional security forum to a new level

In videos circulating online, PM Modi was seen chatting with Jinping and Putin ahead of the session. Photo: X/narendramodi

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed 'bullying' behaviour during his opening address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin on Monday, which is being attended by over 20 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
 
Xi said that SCO should “stand firm against hegemony, bullying, and bluster” and “lead the Global South and work towards a more just and equitable global governance system”.
 
During his address, Jinping said China is willing to work with all parties present at the SCO summit to take the regional security forum to a new level, according to a report by Reuters. 
 
Emphasising the need for reliable relations amid global uncertainties, Jinping said the SCO has set a model for a new type of international relations. He added that the forum has unequivocally opposed external interference.

Modi with Jinping and Putin

Jinping’s opening remark came shortly after the world leaders from the ten SCO countries posed for a group photo on a red carpet. In videos circulating online, PM Modi was seen chatting with Jinping and Putin ahead of the session.
 
On Sunday, PM Modi held talks with Xi Jinping, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the neighbouring countries. Modi’s first visit to China since relations soured between the two countries after the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 comes as trade tensions between India and the United States escalate.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

