SCO stands firm against 'bullying' behaviour, says China's Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed 'bullying' behaviour during his opening address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin on Monday, which is being attended by over 20 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Xi said that SCO should “stand firm against hegemony, bullying, and bluster” and “lead the Global South and work towards a more just and equitable global governance system”.

During his address, Jinping said China is willing to work with all parties present at the SCO summit to take the regional security forum to a new level, according to a report by Reuters.