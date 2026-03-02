PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, stresses safety of civilians 'utmost priority'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of civilians as a priority.

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," the Prime Minister wrote.

Furthermore, PM Modi also said he spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE, expressing condolences over the loss of lives. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he conveyed India's solidarity with the UAE.