PM Modi, Sri Lankan prez discuss 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Tamil people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy during high-level talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting on Saturday, Modi highlighted the deep ties between the two nations and stressed the need for Sri Lanka to address the aspirations of its Tamil population. “The security interests of India and Sri Lanka are deeply intertwined. Our partnership is crucial for regional peace and prosperity,” PM Modi stated. He further said, "We hope that the Sri Lankan government will fulfil the aspirations of Tamil people."

Strengthening bilateral ties under ‘Neighbourhood First’ PM Modi noted that President Dissanayake’s first foreign visit was to India, and his own visit to Sri Lanka underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. “Under our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision, Sri Lanka holds a special place. In the past four months since President Dissanayake’s visit to India, we have made remarkable progress in our cooperation,” he said. This marks PM Modi’s fourth visit to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister, his previous trip being in 2019 following the Easter Sunday attacks. “Even then, I had faith that Sri Lanka would rise stronger. I truly admire the resilience of the people here,” he remarked, adding that he was pleased to see the country progressing towards economic recovery.

India's Neighbourhood First Policy, launched by PM Modi in 2014, is a diplomatic initiative that prioritises strengthening ties with its immediate neighbours in South Asia. The policy focuses on fostering regional cooperation, connectivity, and stability. The policy primarily focuses on Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Although ties with Pakistan and Bangladesh remain tense.

India, Sri Lanka strengthen defence and energy ties

Also Read

India and Sri Lanka signed a landmark defence cooperation agreement, marking the first such pact between the two nations. The agreement aims to bolster defence ties, promote maritime security, and increase strategic engagement.

Additionally, the two countries formalised an agreement to develop the port city of Trincomalee as a major energy hub. Another deal was signed to facilitate India’s multi-sectoral grant assistance for development initiatives in Sri Lanka’s eastern region.

PM Modi honoured with Mithra Vibhushana medal Regional cooperation amid global trade tensions Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka comes immediately after his participation in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Thailand. The regional grouping, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Thailand, aims to foster economic collaboration and security cooperation among member states. As a recognition of his contributions to strengthening Indo-Sri Lankan relations, Modi was awarded the Mithra Vibhushana medal by the Sri Lankan government to acknowledge his role in fostering diplomatic cooperation and promoting the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations. PM Modi and Dissanayake jointly inaugurated the Sampur solar power project via video conference. Several other agreements spanning various sectors were also concluded during the high-level discussions.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus discuss minority safety and Hasina extradition On Friday, PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit. The two leaders, in their first high-level talk, discussed security of minorities in Bangladesh and the potential extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This high-level diplomatic engagement takes place against the backdrop of escalating global trade tensions, particularly after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on multiple nations, including key Asian economies. The tariffs have already begun shifting global bilateral relations as trade war escalates.