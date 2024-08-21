Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / We hope for return of peace, stability: PM Modi ahead of Ukraine visit

We hope for return of peace, stability: PM Modi ahead of Ukraine visit

Modi embarks on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine from August 21 to 23

Modi, Narendra Modi

In the first leg of the visit, Modi is travelling to Poland on a two-day visit. From the Polish capital Warsaw, he will travel to Kyiv | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of his visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
Modi embarks on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine from August 21 to 23.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the first leg of the visit, Modi is travelling to Poland on a two-day visit. From the Polish capital Warsaw, he will travel to Kyiv.
"From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine," Modi said in his departure statement.
"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," he said.
"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he added.

More From This Section

monkeypox

Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

21 geoscientists honoured with National Geoscience Awards by President

SC forms 10-member task force to frame protocol, ensure safety of doctors

SC forms 10-member task force to frame protocol, ensure safety of doctors

Prativa Mohapatra,VP and MD of Adobe India

India a priority market, seeing increase in digital demand: Adobe India MD

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge, Rahul to visit Jammu, Srinagar in preparation for Assembly polls

On his visit to Poland, Modi said the country is a "key economic partner" of India in Central Europe.
"Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," he said.
"I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Badlapur protest

LIVE: Child rights panel to launch inquiry into Badlapur sex assault, internet back after protests

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi's 3-day diplomatic blitz: Talks with leaders in Warsaw, Kyiv planned

PM Modi, Malayisa PM Ibrahim

India, Malaysia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

News highlights: RBI Guv Das rated 'A+' for 2nd consecutive yr in central banker report cards

Rising Rajasthan | Photo: X/ Col Rajyavardhan Rathore

Trade groups gives suggestions for Rising Rajasthan investor summit

Topics : Narendra Modi Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon