Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Admiral Tripathi's visit to US reaffirms growing synergy between 2 navies

Admiral Tripathi's visit to US reaffirms growing synergy between 2 navies

The visit, from November 12 to 17, was aimed at further strengthening the India-US maritime partnership and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Samuel Paparo
Nov. 20, 2025, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi with Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo during a meeting as part of the former's official visit to USA.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The recent official visit of Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to the US has reaffirmed the "growing synergy" between the navies of the two countries and underscores their shared commitment to a secure, stable and rules-based Indo-Pacific, officials said on Friday.

The visit, from November 12 to 17, was aimed at further strengthening the India-US maritime partnership and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, they said.

It also sought to strengthen the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the US Navy, a key pillar of the defence partnership between the two countries, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said earlier.

During the visit, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) held high-level engagements with senior US civilian and military leadership, including Navy Secretary John C Phelan, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, Commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) Adm Samuel J Paparo, Commander of US Pacific Fleet Adm Stephen P Koehler, and Commander of US Marine Forces Pacific Lt Gen James F Glynn.

During discussions, they reviewed key pillars of the India-US defence cooperation.

These include strengthening maritime security and maritime domain awareness, expanding operational interoperability, enhancing information sharing, safeguarding sea lines of communication and critical undersea infrastructure, and coordinated responses to HADR (humanitarian aid and disaster relief), SAR (search and rescue), counter-piracy, and other non-traditional security challenges.

The two sides also deliberated on refining bilateral and multilateral exercises, including 'Malabar', 'Passex' and 'Milan', and on collaboration in emerging domains such as unmanned systems, ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), cyber and space-enabled maritime capabilities, the spokesperson said.

The visit reaffirmed the growing synergy between the Indian Navy and the US Navy, and underscored the shared commitment to a secure, stable and rules-based Indo-Pacific, he said.

It further strengthened the longstanding India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, he added.

The CNS also visited the Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, where discussions focused on enhancing cooperation and exchange of best practices in HADR, maritime humanitarian operations and resilience-building across the Indo-Pacific.

At the National Defence University (NDU), Admiral Tripathi interacted with its President Vice Admiral Peter A Garvin and reviewed ongoing cooperation in professional military education, higher learning linkages and training exchanges.

He also met Indian officers undergoing courses at the Eisenhower School, National War College, and the College of Information and Cyberspace.

India and the United States share a long-standing maritime partnership rooted in mutual trust, and shared values, the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Guam hosts Australia, India, Japan, US forces in Exercise Malabar 2025

DRDO, DGA of France ink pact to develop solutions for defence challenges

India, Israel ink terms of reference to formally launch FTA talks

G20 to take up Global South issues as PM Narendra Modi begins visit

As sanctions on Russian oil loom, India prepares to end its buying spree

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powernavy

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story