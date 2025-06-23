Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israel strikes Iranian targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison site

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison site

Iran

The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front, the ministry said. (Representative image)

AP Dubai
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Israel's Defence Ministry says Israel is now striking Iranian government targets in Tehran, including the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital.  ALSO READ: Putin calls Israel a 'Russian-speaking country', explains stance on Iran

Other targets include the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, the city's Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps building, which is a part of the Revolutionary guard.

The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Iran israel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

