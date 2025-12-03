Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Russia clears key military pact ahead of Putin's India visit: What it means

Russia clears key military pact ahead of Putin's India visit: What it means

Inked on February 18, the RELOS agreement was sent to the State Duma last week for ratification by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin will be in India from December 4–5 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) agreement with India just days before President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi for a two-day state visit. The move signals a renewed push to streamline operational cooperation between the two militaries.

What the Duma said

The pact, signed on February 18 and submitted for ratification last week by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was cleared on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.
 
Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, said, "Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. We understand that today's ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and development of our relations."
 

What's inside RELOS pact?

The RELOS framework allows both countries to deploy soldiers, warships and military aircraft to each other’s bases and receive logistical support such as fuel, food, repair facilities and transport.
 
The arrangement covers troop and equipment movement and lays down procedures for supplies and maintenance during joint exercises, training, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi

Dinner with PM Modi to state banquet: Putin's agenda during India visit

Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev (left) speaking in New Delhi in November 1973. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is seated alongside (Photo: Russian Embassy in India)

India-Russia relations without illusions

Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro

Why Trump is hinting at strikes inside Venezuela: All you need to know

US visa, US immigration, green card

US green card, asylum cases paused for 19 nations under new Trump order

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI December MPC meet begins: Repo rate, growth outlook, and more

Why it matters

According to the Russian Cabinet of Ministers, the ratification will allow mutual use of airspace and port calls for Indian and Russian military vessels, expanding the scope of operational access and strengthening overall defence cooperation.

Putin’s upcoming India visit

Putin will be in India from December 4–5 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Defence cooperation is expected to feature prominently. Discussions may include the possible supply of Su-57 stealth jets and additional S-400 air defence systems, which were previously deployed during Operation Sindoor.
 
Russia is also being considered a partner for expanded co-production of military hardware, despite its share in India’s arms imports halving over the past 15 years, while it remains the country’s largest supplier.

US pressure on India continues

The visit takes place against a backdrop of persistent US pressure on India over its defence and energy ties with Russia. The Donald Trump administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent penalty specifically linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil, effective from August 27.
 
Although both countries say they remain friendly and are engaging in bilateral talks, no agreement has been reached so far.
 

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha debates Sanchar Saathi app, fake news crackdown

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Snooping will never happen with Sanchar Saathi app, says Scindia in LS

Supreme Court, SC

SC allows entry of pregnant woman from B'desh on humanitarian grounds

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi MCD bypolls result: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3, Congress opens account

IMD on rainfall.

Weather update: Cold wave grips north as cyclone Ditwah drenches south

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi India Russia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon