Border infrastructure indispensable to future warfare: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India’s border infrastructure would remain indispensable to future warfare.

“Even as state-of-the-art weapons and platforms are being inducted into the defence forces to address the challenges posed by the evolving nature of warfare, ports, airfields, roads and tunnels will continue to play an indispensable role in the future,” Singh said at a Border Roads Organisation conclave in New Delhi.

While the outcome of a war is largely determined by military prowess, precision capabilities and modern technologies, “basic infrastructure is central to enabling military operations”, he added.