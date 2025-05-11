Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries | Image:X/@PMOIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting. 

India had accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the understanding on Saturday night and asked it to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

 

The situation has since cooled down even though residents in several border areas continue to live in a state of apprehension following days of shelling and drone incidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flights, planes

Pakistan reopens its airspace after ceasefire talks, ban on India stays

US President Donald Trump

Trump lauds India, Pak on peace move, offers help on 'Kashmir solution'

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BrahMos aerospace testing unit in Lucknow today

chaos at Delhi airport

Indo-Pak tensions: Delhi airport issues travel advisory, ops remain normal

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Operation Sindoor Highlights: Pakistan breached understanding reached earlier today, says MEA

Topics : Rajnath Singh Operation Sindoor S Jaishankar Indo-Pak issues Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon