Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath updates PM Modi on Pahalgam attack as India vows severe response

Rajnath updates PM Modi on Pahalgam attack as India vows severe response

Pakistan has put its military on high alert following India's assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, people familiar with the matter said.

The briefing came as India mulled its options to punish those behind the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific incident, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad.

There was no official word on Singh's nearly 40-minute meeting with PM Modi.

On Sunday, the prime minister said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh holds meeting with PM Modi on security preparedness

DRDO hits key milestone in scramjet engine development with ground test

India suspends Indus pact, scraps Pak visas over Valley terror attack

Aero-engine development priority area of government: Defence Minister

India won't spare conspirators behind Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

Pakistan has put its military on high alert following India's assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike.

The Pakistani military has resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the last four days and Indian troops responded to them effectively.

After the terror attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties  In response, Pakistan on Thursday shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water would be seen as an "act of war".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, France seal Rs 64,000 cr deal for 26 Rafale-M jets for Navy

Premium

Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets ₹30K crore investment proposals

India's military expenditure was nearly 9 times that of Pak in 2024: SIPRI

India, France ink ₹64,000 cr pact to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets for Navy

China's nuclear power surge: 10 new reactors approved, $27 bn investment

Topics :Rajnath SinghNarendra ModiPahalgam attackJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story