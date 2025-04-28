India, France seal Rs 64,000 cr deal for 26 Rafale-M jets for Navy

In the country's largest-ever fighter jet acquisition, India on Monday signed an around Rs 64,000 crore inter-governmental agreement (IGA) with France for buying 26 Rafale-Marine combat aircraft to bolster the Indian Navy's firepower, a Ministry of Defence (MoD) release said, adding that a key part of the jets would be built in India and integration of indigenous weapons is on the cards.

Deliveries of the naval aircraft are expected to begin by mid-2028 and conclude by the end of 2030, with the crew undergoing training in France and India. The contract signing follows the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval earlier this month. "The induction will lead to the addition of a potent force multiplier to the Navy's aircraft carriers, substantially boosting the nation's air power at sea," said the MoD.

The contract covers 22 single-seater jets capable of operating from an aircraft carrier and four twin-seat trainers that are not carrier-compatible. Manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, these fighters are slated to be deployed on INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier. The MoD release described the Rafale-Marine as "a carrier-borne combat-ready aircraft with proven operational capabilities in a maritime environment".

The IGA includes "training, simulator, associated equipment, weapons and performance-based logistics," said the MoD, adding that it also includes additional equipment for the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) existing Rafale fleet.

In line with the government's thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the agreement also includes transfer of technology for integrating indigenous weapons onto the Rafale-Marine jets in India. It also includes the setting up of a production facility for their fuselage, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for aircraft engines, sensors, and weapons in India. "The deal is expected to generate thousands of jobs and revenue for a large number of micro, small, and medium enterprises in the setting up, production and running of these facilities," added the release.

The Rafale-Marine will complement the Navy's existing fleet of Russian-origin MiG-29K jets, which operate from the Navy's two aircraft carriers — the other one being the older Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya. The MiG-29Ks have faced serviceability issues. The IAF already operates 36 Rafale jets, acquired under a Rs 60,000 crore IGA with France signed in September 2016.

Noting that the Rafale-Marine has commonality with the existing IAF Rafale jets, the MoD said the procurement will "substantially enhance joint operational capability, besides optimising training and logistics for the aircraft for both the Navy and IAF".