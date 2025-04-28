Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets ₹30K crore investment proposals

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), which comprises six nodes, has attracted total investment commitments of around ₹30,000 crore so far.

The Kanpur and Jhansi nodes top the charts with investment proposals worth ₹12,683 crore and ₹9,139 crore, respectively. The six nodes under the project include Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow. Aligarh and Lucknow trail along with a kitty of ₹3,419 crore and ₹2,611 crore, respectively. Meanwhile, Agra and Chitrakoot have attracted investment proposals worth ₹709 crore and ₹180 crore, respectively.

“The UPDIC has already allocated industrial land parcels of about 1,000 hectares to 57 investors in the defence manufacturing and aerospace domain,” a senior official said.

Kanpur leads the tally of land allotment with 210 hectares for private investors, which includes the Adani group. Several companies have already commenced commercial production in the corridor. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies has invested ₹1,500 crore in Kanpur to establish South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition facility. In Jhansi, Global Engineers have committed to invest ₹2,254 crore for the production of nitrocellulose, single-base propellants, and allied products. In Lucknow, Aerolloy Technologies is nearing the completion of a ₹320 crore titanium castings facility, while BrahMos Aerospace has invested ₹300 crore in setting up a manufacturing unit for BrahMos missile systems.