Relations with India changed after Aug 5: B'desh foreign affairs advisor

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Mohammed Touhid Hossain on Saturday said that the country's relation with India has changed since Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced out of power on August 5 of this year.

"After August 5, relations with India have been changed and this is the reality," said Md. Touhid Hossain, Foreign Affairs Advisor (Minister) to the Bangladesh interim government in a seminar at North South University, a private university in Dhaka.

Hossain emphasized that Bangladesh have to build a relationship with India "in view of this reality."

"It is in view of this reality that we have to build and continue our relationship with India. I believe India will understand how to take forward relations with Bangladesh under the changed circumstances," Hossain said.

A student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's then Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

"The previous government (of Bangladesh) tried its best to remove India's concerns. We also had some concerns. Problems are happening because our problems are not being addressed," Touhid said, without elaborating.

He further remained optimistic to establish good relationship with India and said that Bangladesh "will not cause harm to anyone."

"We would like to be optimistic that we can establish a good relationship so that the interests of both parties are protected. We will not be a cause harm to anyone. We want no one to be cause us harm", Bangladesh Adviser said.

The Foreign Affairs Adviser blamed India media for exaggerating and urged Bangladesh media to be objective in providing news on the relations with India.

On Friday, India expressed concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation" in Bangladesh.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with Bangladesh government.

While addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps for protection of minorities.

On situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests."

The situation has been tense in Bangladesh since spiritual preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das was charged with sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

Following Das arrest, a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of the spiritual guru in the Chattogram Court Building area on November 27.