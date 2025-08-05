Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sandeep Arya appointed as India's next ambassador to Bhutan by MEA

Sandeep Arya appointed as India's next ambassador to Bhutan by MEA

Sandeep Arya (IFS:1994), presently Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan, the MEA said in a statement

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. | Photo: X@ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said Sandeep Arya has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Bhutan.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Sandeep Arya (IFS:1994), presently Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan," the MEA said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ambassadorIndia-BhutanMEA

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

