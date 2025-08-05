Nepal PM says landlocked barriers can become gateways with India, China

Nepal can transform the barriers of "landlockedness" into gateways of opportunities with the support of its neighbours India and China, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Tuesday.
Oli made the comments while addressing the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC) in Awaza, Turkmenistan, according to a statement issued by his office.
"We are confident that, with the continued support of our neighbours, India and China, and the broader international community, we can transform the barriers of 'landlockedness' into gateways of opportunity," he said.
According to the statement, Oli also said that the Himalayan nation was working with New Delhi and Beijing to enhance connectivity.
Nepal firmly believes that regional solidarity and global cooperation are vital for bridging the development divide, he said.
As a committed member of the LLDC family, Nepal stands ready to work with all of you, not only as a beneficiary of change, but also as a partner in shaping it, he added.
Landlocked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
