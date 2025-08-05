Nepal PM says landlocked barriers can become gateways with India, China

Nepal can transform the barriers of "landlockedness" into gateways of opportunities with the support of its neighbours India and China, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Tuesday.

Oli made the comments while addressing the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC) in Awaza, Turkmenistan, according to a statement issued by his office.

"We are confident that, with the continued support of our neighbours, India and China, and the broader international community, we can transform the barriers of 'landlockedness' into gateways of opportunity," he said.

According to the statement, Oli also said that the Himalayan nation was working with New Delhi and Beijing to enhance connectivity.