Govt official killed, two staff members injured in Pak shelling in J&K

Govt official killed, two staff members injured in Pak shelling in J&K

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said

People stand near buildings hit by Pakistani shelling | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

A senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College. Thapa succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical, according to the officials.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled Thapa's death.

 

"Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired.

"Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister said in a post on X.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

