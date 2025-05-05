Monday, May 05, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistani troops violate ceasefire for 11th night, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire for 11th night, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire across multiple Jammu and Kashmir sectors including Kupwara, Poonch, and Akhnoor as ceasefire violations persist amid rising cross-border tensions

Indian army, security forces

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) have been rare since the two countries renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021 | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On the intervening night of May 4 and May 5, Pakistani troops continued their ceasefire violations for the 11th consecutive day along the Line of Control (LoC). The latest round of firing comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the downgrading of diplomatic ties after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
 
Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked small arms firing in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately, according to an official statement.
 
Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) have been rare since the two countries renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.
 
 

Pakistan violates ceasefire again

 
On April 24, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms firing along the LoC. This followed India’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty agreement and shut down the Attari border for key movement.
 
According to a PTI report, Pakistani troops initially targeted several posts in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir. The violations later expanded to the Poonch and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region. 

Also Read

India Pakistan

Amid India-Pak tension, 30-minute blackout drill held at Ferozepur Cantt

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

PremiumSharat Sabharwal

'India must blend coercion with diplomacy to shift Pakistan's stance'

Imran khan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Imran Khan's X accounts suspended in India

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus

Govt has likely cut water flow through Baglihar dam after Indus Treaty halt

India-Pakistan tensions escalate  

 
The April 22 terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people — mostly tourists — in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, triggered a strong response from the Indian government. Condemning the attack, the Centre announced a series of measures against Pakistan. These included the cancellation of visas for all Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and instructions for all Pakistani citizens residing in India to leave.
 
In retaliation, Pakistan suspended the Simla Agreement and closed its airspace to Indian flights. 
 
Since then, tensions have escalated further. The Indian government has blocked access to Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Amir and Mahira Khan. It has also taken down over 15 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of spreading false, communal content and misinformation.

More From This Section

Pakistani singer, Abida Parveen

Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's Instagram account blocked in India

piyush goyal

Piyush Goyal meets Belgian Defence Minister, Minister-President of Flanders

PremiumPeople walk on the dry riverbed of the Indus in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Experts believe withholding of critical water and flood-related information may have a cascading impact on water management in Pakistan. (PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Pahalgam terrorist attack: 'Non-kinetic' arrows in quiver to counter Pak

PremiumIslamabad-Dhaka overtures have sparked measured interest in New Delhi, as historical grievances, shifting alliances, and China's influence reshape the regional dynamics. But all these developments may not hurt Indian interests tangibly, foreign polic

India watches the ripples as Pak, Bangladesh reconnect amid shifts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

Pahalgam attack: Russian foreign minister asks India, Pak to show restraint

Topics : India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariffs on Foreign MoviesAlcatraz prison OpeningMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon