Ukraine peace push: Key takeaways from Trump-Zelenskyy White House talks

Ukraine peace push: Key takeaways from Trump-Zelenskyy White House talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders met Donald Trump at the White House to discuss ending the war, with talks on peace, weapons support and a meeting with Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump hold joint press conference at White House on Monday, August 18

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump (Photo: X/White House)

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and seven European leaders made a visit to the White House on Monday, days after US President Donald Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meetings in Washington included one-on-one discussions between Trump and Zelenskyy, as well as a broader session with the European leaders.
 

Trump says Ukraine war could be 'easiest' to end

 
Addressing reporters, Trump suggested that the war in Ukraine might be the “easiest” conflict to resolve. “I don’t know when this war will end but we have to end this war. Zelenskyy wants to end it, Putin wants to end it,” Trump said.
 
 
He added, “I have ended six wars and I thought Russia-Ukraine would be the easiest. I ended the India and Pakistan war. But I am confident we will end this war.”
 
Trump stressed that heavy losses had already been suffered on both sides. “I know the president (Zelenskyy), and myself, and I believe Vladimir Putin want to see it ended,” he said.
 
Trump promised that any peace deal must be long-lasting. “We’re going to work with Ukraine, we’re going to work with everybody, and we’re going to make sure that if there’s peace, that peace is going to stay long-term,” he said.   

Zelenskyy calls for collective action

 
President Zelenskyy urged a united effort involving the US and Europe. “We are ready for a trilateral meeting with Russia and US for peace. We need support from our European partners and the US,” he said.
 
European leaders present at the White House included French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.
 

Trump working on Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

 
Trump announced he has started arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. Writing on Truth Social, he said, “At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting... After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself.”
 

Security guarantees and $90 billion weapons plan

 
Zelenskyy said that discussions covered plans for Ukraine to buy $90 billion worth of American weapons, with funding from Europe, as part of new security guarantees. Another element would involve Ukraine manufacturing drones, some of which could be purchased by the US.
 
He explained that these talks were still ongoing, with details expected to be finalised in the next 7–10 days, CNN reported.
 

Long discussion on occupied territories map

 
Zelenskyy said he and Trump held a detailed conversation about a map displayed in the Oval Office showing Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions. “I argued about the percentage on the map because I know this percentage very well,” he said. While they did not reach any resolution, Zelenskyy described the exchange as “warm and meaningful". 

European leaders coordinated call to Putin

 
Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed that European leaders agreed Trump should inform Putin about the White House discussions. “It was coordinated,” Stubb told CNN, adding that one aim was to propose a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, which Putin agreed to in principle.
 

Macron: US commitment to security guarantees is key

 
French President Emmanuel Macron said the most important outcome of the talks was America’s willingness to work on Ukraine’s security guarantees. “We have agreed on several important points that were not as clear a few days or weeks ago,” Macron said.
 
He added that a coalition of 30 countries now supports Ukraine’s security plans, CNN reported.
 
Macron also stressed that talks between Putin and Zelenskyy should first be bilateral, under a ceasefire. “Call it a truce or a ceasefire, but we cannot hold discussions under bombs,” he said. Macron warned that if talks fail, Europe must be ready to increase sanctions on Russia.
 

Nato: No discussion on redrawing borders

 
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte clarified that the White House talks did not include redrawing Ukrainian borders. “Everybody is clear, including [US President Donald Trump], that when it comes to territory, it is the Ukrainian president who has to discuss this in the trilateral,” he said.
 
He said that any talks about territory must be tied to security guarantees agreed upon by all coalition members.
 
(With agency inputs)
ALSO READ: Putin's Ukraine proposal backed by Trump centers on Donbas: Here's why

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

