Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India dispatches 60 tonnes of emergency medical assistance to Jamaica

India dispatches 60 tonnes of emergency medical assistance to Jamaica

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal shared the details of the humanitarian assistance on Saturday

India Humanitarian aid, Assistance, relief aid
India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket | Image: X/@DDNewslive
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 7:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has dispatched a fresh consignment of around 60 tons of emergency medical equipment, generators, and other utilities to Jamaica which will support the country's healthcare needs and enhance their disaster preparedness.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal shared the details of the humanitarian assistance on Saturday.

"India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Jamaica. A consignment of approx 60 tons of emergency medical equipment, Gensets & other utilities has departed for Jamaica. This assistance will support health care needs and rehabilitation of medical infrastructure as well as strengthen the disaster preparedness of against Hurricanes," Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

 

India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket.

Recently, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness paid his first-ever visit to India from September 30-October 3. Both leaders held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi.

PM Andrew Holness expressed his country's desire to strengthen cooperation with India in various sectors, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), education, digitalisation, security, and energy.

More From This Section

India committed to free, inclusive Indo-Pacific: Army Chief Dwivedi

China keen to invest $1 billion in Pakistan to establish medical city

BRO steps up India-Myanmar border fencing work near Manipur's Moreh

India, Israel share same challenges on security, extremism: Israeli envoy

Future full of challenges, says Nepal Army Chief at IMA passing out parade

PM Modi also hailed India-Jamaica ties stating that the relations between the two nations are based on a "shared history," adding that PM Holness has been a "long-standing friend of India."

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in Holness' India visit, underscoring that his visit will give new energy to bilateral relations.

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness called his official trip to India a success and praised New Delhi for being a strong voice for the Global South while providing a pathway for development to countries like Jamaica.

PM Holness lauded India's prowess in cricket and Jamaica's excellence in track and field, adding that it provides tremendous opportunities for mutual exchange and cooperation.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian nationals return from crisis-hit Syria, recall panic situation

India may renegotiate DTAA with Switzerland over EFTA trade pact: MEA

India-UAE 'model' relationship to expand energy, trade ties: Jaishankar

India Post, MEA sign pact for 600 new Passport Seva Kendras at POs: Scindia

India has evacuated all nationals who wished to return from Syria: MEA

Topics :Ministry of External AffairsExternal Affairs Ministryforeign aidForeign Affairs

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story