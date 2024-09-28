Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

No new change in OCI guidelines: Consulate General of India in US

It urged diaspora members to check the official website of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services and its web page detailing frequently asked questions about it

passports, foreign, Visa applications filed early help in planning travel. (Adobe stock photo)
Visa application | (Photo Credit: Adobe stock photo)
Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
The Consulate General of India in New York has refuted reports about restrictions being placed on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, asserting that "no new change" has been introduced recently.

"We have come across news reports spreading false information that restrictions have been placed on OCI cardholders in the recent past," the consulate said in a post on X.

"Friends in the Indian American community are hereby informed that no new change has been introduced in the recent past for OCI card holders," it said, adding that provisions of the notification dated March 4, 2021, about the rights of OCI cardholders "continue to remain in force".

It urged diaspora members to check the official website of the OCI services and its web page detailing frequently asked questions about it.

An OCI cardholder is granted multiple entry, multi-purpose, life-long visa for visiting India, exempted from registration with the Foreign Regional Registration Officer for any length of stay in India, and entitled to general parity with Non-Resident Indians in respect of all facilities available to them in economic, financial and educational fields, according to the Ministry of External Affairs website.


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

