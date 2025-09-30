Tamil Nadu to host global aerospace and defence meet in Chennai in Oct

To give impetus to the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC), a state initiative targeting Rs 75,000 crore in investment and a 50 per cent contribution to India’s defence production by 2032, the state government will host Aerospace and Defence Meetings (ADM) at the Chennai Trade Centre from October 7 to 9. The state is also eyeing a 50 per cent share in defence and aerospace sector investments going forward. The event will see participation from over 300 companies and more than 1,000 delegates. Leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry majors expected at the event include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault, Safran, Collins, RTX, IAI, Saab, EDGE, Ametek, Embraer, Tata Group, BEL, HAL, AVNL, Mazagon Dock, MBDA, DRDO, and Event Structure.

Participants from 16 countries will attend, including Australia, France, Germany, the US, the UK, the UAE, Japan, and Singapore. The aim is to attract domestic and international majors to establish manufacturing and innovation facilities in the state. “It is positioned under the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor as a premier platform to drive self-reliance, indigenisation, global supply chain integration, and public–private collaboration in aerospace and defence,” a government official said. The sector currently has around Rs 22,016 crore worth of proposed investments. India’s defence production has grown rapidly since the launch of the Make in India initiative, reaching a record Rs 1.27 trillion in FY24, with defence exports climbing to an all-time high of Rs 23,622 crore in FY25.