Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 400 'made in India' Apache fuselages

Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 400 'made in India' Apache fuselages

The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apaches

Photo: X/ @tataadvanced
Photo: X/ @tataadvanced
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 7:13 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has successfully rolled out the 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

TBAL is a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

These fuselages are manufactured in India and integrated into final aircraft supplied worldwide, including to the US Army, as well as the six Apaches delivered to the Indian Army in 2025, said the statement by TBAL.

The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apaches.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), has successfully rolled out the 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache, the world's most advanced and proven attack helicopter, from its 52,000 sqm state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad," it said.

Established in 2016, TBAL employs more than 750 engineers and technicians who leverage advanced robotics, automation and aerospace manufacturing technologies to produce fuselage aerostructures for the Apache helicopter, the statement said.

This manufacturing capability underscores both the maturity of India's aerospace ecosystem and its integration into global defence supply chains, TBAL added.

With approximately 1,300 Apache aircraft currently in operation with 19 countries and counting, TBAL's milestone highlights India's growing role in supporting one of the world's most iconic rotorcraft platforms, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt's initial nod for ₹1.1 trillion defence buys; 98% from Indian cos

US, India moving beyond cooperation in space sector: Amb Sergio Gor

UN-backed world map must show J-K, Ladakh as per India's official map: MEA

Pakistan will remain a threat for the times to come, says former CDS

Adani Defence signs 5-year ammunition supply pact for AK-203 rifles

Topics :Tata groupBoeingApache attack helicopter

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsVodafone Idea ShareBitcoin OutlookAir India SafetyNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

Next Story