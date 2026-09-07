Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 400 'made in India' Apache fuselages

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has successfully rolled out the 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

TBAL is a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

These fuselages are manufactured in India and integrated into final aircraft supplied worldwide, including to the US Army, as well as the six Apaches delivered to the Indian Army in 2025, said the statement by TBAL.

The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apaches.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), has successfully rolled out the 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache, the world's most advanced and proven attack helicopter, from its 52,000 sqm state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad," it said.