India vs Pakistan military power 2025: Who leads on land, sea and air?

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (April 29), reportedly authorised the Indian armed forces to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response. It was presented during a top-level meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

The Pahalgam attack has escalated hostilities between India and Pakistan. India took strict actions in the aftermath, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari border post, revoking visas for Pakistani nationals, and reducing diplomatic staff in Pakistani missions.

Pakistan has responded by pausing the Simla Agreement, conducting missile tests along its coastline, and halting trade and visa services with India. The situation remains volatile, with both militaries on high alert and the risk of escalation considerable.

With both armies on high alert, defence analysts have warned that any misstep or miscalculation could push the situation into open conflict. Here’s a comparison of both nations’ military capabilities.

India’s military power vs Pakistan in 2025: Personnel and budget

India currently ranks fourth in the Global Firepower Index 2025, with Pakistan at number 12. India maintains around 1.46 million active military personnel, with an additional 1.15 million in reserve. Pakistan’s active military strength stands at 654,000, backed by 500,000 paramilitary personnel.

India also boasts a stronger defence budget—approximately $79 billion (₹6.81 trillion) for FY26, marking a 9.5 per cent year-on-year increase. In contrast, Pakistan’s estimated defence allocation for the same fiscal year is $7.6 billion (₹2.28 trillion), reflecting a substantial financial gap impacting operational and modernisation capacities.

Tank strength and armoured vehicles: India’s edge on the ground

India’s armoured corps boasts more than 4,200 tanks, from the T-90 Bhishma to its indigenous Arjun variants, while Pakistan has around 2,627 tanks. The Indian fleet of 148,594 armoured vehicles also triples Pakistan’s, indicating an obvious edge in mechanised ground combat.

Air force comparison: India vs Pakistan fighter jets and aircraft

India operates 2,229 military aircraft, including 513 fighter jets such as the Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Tejas. Being at 1,399 aircraft and 328 fighters, Pakistan falls behind noticeably in both quantity and in terms of capability. India also has an advantage when it comes to helicopter and air-refuelling platforms, at 899 helicopters to Pakistan’s 373, as well as six aerial tankers to Pakistan’s four.

Although smaller in size, Pakistan’s air force operates capable aircraft like the JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighters.

However, Pakistan holds more military trainer aircraft — 565 compared to India’s 351 — enhancing its training output.

India’s navy vs Pakistan’s: Aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers

India’s naval fleet stands at 293 vessels, placing it sixth globally. Its assets include two aircraft carriers — INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant — 13 destroyers, and 18 submarines. These platforms enable India to project power beyond regional waters, qualifying it as a blue-water navy.

Pakistan’s navy, by contrast, operates 121 vessels without any aircraft carriers or destroyers, and maintains a submarine fleet of eight. Its limited operational scope along the Arabian Sea classifies it as a green-water navy, confined largely to coastal defence.

Nuclear and missile capabilities: Agni vs Shaheen explained

Both countries possess nuclear weapons and delivery systems. India's Agni-V missile, with a range exceeding 5,200 km, and ongoing development of the Agni-VI underscores its deterrent capabilities against both Pakistan and China.

Pakistan’s longest-range missile, the Shaheen-III, has a reach of approximately 2,750 km. Reports suggest efforts are underway to extend its range beyond 3,000 km, allegedly with technical support from China and Belarus.

Demographic advantage: India’s larger youth population and reserves

India has the demographic advantage, with nearly 24 million people reaching military age annually compared to Pakistan’s 4.8 million. This youth population provides India with a deeper and sustainable recruitment pool. India’s paramilitary strength of 2.5 million further enhances its internal security and border management capabilities.

Arms imports and suppliers: Who backs India and Pakistan militarily?

India’s defence imports are led by Russia, followed by France, Israel, and the United States. An increasing share is also being sourced from indigenous production. Pakistan, designated a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) by the US, relies heavily on China for military equipment, followed by supplies from Turkey, France, and Russia. Both nations are expanding their domestic defence industries.

With both countries entrenched in high alert postures and diplomatic ties deteriorating, the risk of further escalation remains high. Indian officials have maintained that any further provocation will invite a calibrated but firm response. Pakistani authorities, on their part, have warned of reciprocal actions if sovereignty is challenged.

Despite international calls for restraint, the situation remains volatile. The global community, including the United Nations and key Western powers, has urged both sides to avoid unilateral moves and resume dialogue.