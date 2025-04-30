India planning strike in 24-36 hrs, will face consequences: Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday, citing "credible intelligence", claimed that India was planning to carry out military action against it within the next 24 to 36 hours and warned New Delhi that consequences will follow.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said the Indian government was preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding Pakistan's involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The minister said that Pakistan had itself been a victim of terrorism and had always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations. He added that Islamabad had offered a credible, transparent and independent probe by a neutral commission of experts, but accused India of evading investigation and choosing a confrontational path.

Urging global attention, Pakistan said the international community must remain vigilant, warning that any military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively and that the onus of any escalatory spiral and its consequences shall squarely lie with India.